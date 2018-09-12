Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Not starting Wednesday

Smoak is not starting Wednesday against the Red Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hot-hitting rookie Rowdy Tellez has started five of the last six games, sometimes at the expense of Smoak and sometimes at the expense of designated hitter Kendrys Morales. Smoak will be the one to sit out on this occasion.

