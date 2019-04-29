Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Notches game-winning hit

Smoak went 1-for-6 with an RBI single in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Athletics in 11 innings.

Smoak's base hit to left field scored the game-winning run and provided a silver lining to an otherwise tough homestand for the 32-year-old. During series against the Giants and Athletics, Smoak managed only three hits in 21 at-bats, sinking his season batting average to .273.