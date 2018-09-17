Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: On bench for series opener

Smoak is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles.

Smoak will hit the bench for the third time in the last six games as rookie Rowdy Tellez picks up another start at first base in his stead. With the Blue Jays out of the playoff picture, the team seems determined to give younger players at-bats down the stretch, leaving fewer opportunities for Smoak.

