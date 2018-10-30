Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Option picked up by Toronto

Smoak's 2019 club option was picked up by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Smoak will make just $8 million in 2019 after hitting a combined .256/.353/.495 with 63 homers and 167 RBI over the past two seasons. The switch hitter figures to reprise his role as Toronto's primary first baseman.

