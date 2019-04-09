Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Out for another game
Smoak (neck) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Smoak sat out two of the Blue Jays' three games in Cleveland over the weekend due to the neck issue, which resurfaced prior to Sunday's series finale. Toronto was hopeful that Smoak would be good to go after Monday's off-day, but the first baseman apparently needs at least one more day to recover from the issue. Alen Hanson will fill in for Smoak on defense and bat eighth in Tuesday's series opener.
