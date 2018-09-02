Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Out of lineup Sunday

Smoak is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Miami.

Smoak has a home run in four consecutive games but will head to the bench as right-hander Jeff Brigham is set to make his major-league debut for the Marlins. Kendrys Morales grabs the start at first base while the Blue Jays are without the services of a designated hitter in a National League park. Smoak is still likely to be utilized as a pinch hitter.