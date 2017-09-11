Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Out of Monday's lineup

Smoak is out of the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smoak, who's hitting .278/.358/.550 for the year, is in the midst of a rough stretch at the plate. Over the last 14 games, he's gone just 7-for-44 (.159) and posted an underwhelming .288 OBP. He'll get the night off while Kendrys Morales fills in at first base.