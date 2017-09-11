Play

Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Out of Monday's lineup

Smoak is out of the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smoak, who's hitting .278/.358/.550 for the year, is in the midst of a rough stretch at the plate. Over the last 14 games, he's gone just 7-for-44 (.159) and posted an underwhelming .288 OBP. He'll get the night off while Kendrys Morales fills in at first base.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast