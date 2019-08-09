Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Out versus southpaw
Smoak is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Smoak is 2-for-25 over his last seven games and will head to the bench Friday with lefty J.A. Happ taking the mound for the Yankees. Brandon Drury will start at first base Friday in his stead.
