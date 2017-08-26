Play

Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Perfect night at plate in Friday loss

Smoak went 3-for-3 with a double, a solo homer and a walk Friday against the Twins.

Smoak smashed his 35th homer of the campaign to put the Jays on the board in the third inning of a home loss. Although he's batting less than .240 this month, fantasy owners have cashed in on his career year, and he still has an outstanding .292/.365/.577 slash line.

