Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Perfect night at plate in Friday loss
Smoak went 3-for-3 with a double, a solo homer and a walk Friday against the Twins.
Smoak smashed his 35th homer of the campaign to put the Jays on the board in the third inning of a home loss. Although he's batting less than .240 this month, fantasy owners have cashed in on his career year, and he still has an outstanding .292/.365/.577 slash line.
