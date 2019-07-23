Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Pops 16th homer

Smoak went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 7-3 loss to Cleveland.

The second-inning long ball was only Smoak's second in July, and his 16th of the year. The veteran first baseman continues to get on base at a solid clip, but his overall .215/.354/.418 slash line limits his fantasy appeal in most formats.

