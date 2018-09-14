Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Remains on bench Friday

Smoak is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Smoak will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last seven games and is slashing .194/.306/.394 in September. Rowdy Tellez gets another start at first base while Smoak is seeing fewer starts as the Blue Jays attempt to evaluate their young talent.

