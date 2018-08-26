Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Resting for second straight Sunday

Smoak is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons will withhold Smoak from the starting nine for the second straight Sunday, allowing the red-hot Kendrys Morales to start at first base and try to extend his home-run streak to seven games. After showing signs of a turnaround earlier in the month, Smoak has fallen back into a slump with a 6-for-49 mark (.122 average) at the plate over his last 14 games.