Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Returns from paternity leave

Smoak (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list and will start at first base and bat fourth Sunday against the Rays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smoak was away from the team for the past three days to tend to the newborn, missing four games total due to the Blue Jays playing a doubleheader Thursday against the Indians. With the new father having since joined the club in Tampa, he'll immediately reenter the lineup in his familiar spot in the heart of the order. Infielder Richard Urena was optioned to Triple-A Toronto to clear a spot on the active roster for Smoak.