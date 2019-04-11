Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Returns to lineup
Smoak (neck) is back in action Thursday against Boston.
Neck soreness had kept Smoak out of the lineup for four of the last five games, and he hasn't played the field since April 2. He'll hit third as the designated hitter Thursday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Out for another game•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Scratched with neck issue•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Back in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Late scratch from lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Back in action Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Scratched with sore neck•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...