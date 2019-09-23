Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Rides pine Monday

Smoak is not in Monday's lineup against the Orioles.

Smoak will sit for the second time in three games as the Blue Jays continue to give looks to other players down the stretch. The veteran first baseman, who is a free agent after the season, is hitting just .191 with a .453 OPS through 12 games this month. Randal Grichuk is starting at DH in place of Smoak on Monday, with Billy McKinney getting the nod in right field.

