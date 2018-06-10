Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Riding pine Sunday
Smoak is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
Smoak has started the Blue Jays' past 14 games and has recorded just one hit in the last five of those outings, so he'll be given a much-needed breather in the series finale. Kendrys Morales will step in at first base and bat cleanup Sunday.
