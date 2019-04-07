Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Scratched with neck issue
Smoak (neck) was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The same neck issue resulted in Smoak being scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's series opener, but he was able to return to the starting nine Saturday as a designated hitter, finishing the day 1-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts. Smoak apparently didn't feel quite right coming out of pregame warmups, so the Blue Jays will err on the side of caution by holding him out for the second time in three days. Teoscar Hernandez will replace him as Toronto's DH and will bat fifth.
