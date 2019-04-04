Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Scratched with sore neck
Smoak was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Indians due to a sore neck, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The severity of the injury remains unclear at the moment. Randal Grichuk will cover first base in place of Smoak, opening up a spot for newly acquired Alen Hanson to pick up a start in the outfield.
