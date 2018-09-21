Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Sits again Friday

Smoak is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smoak will head to the bench after starting the last three games, and is slashing .204/.328/.408 with three home runs and nine walks in September. Rowdy Tellez grabs the start at first base as the Blue Jays continue to evaluate their young talent down the stretch.

