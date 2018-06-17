Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Sitting for second straight Sunday

Smoak is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Manager John Gibbons will rest Smoak for the second straight Sunday with the first baseman having failed to turn things around at the plate over the past week. Smoak has recorded just one hit in his last five starts and is off to a 6-for-45 start to June, sinking his season average 23 points to .227.