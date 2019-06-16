Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Sitting Sunday

Smoak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He'll sit for the second straight day as Rowdy Tellez picks up another start at first base. Smoak is batting just .175 though his first 11 games of June, but a 7:6 BB:K over that stretch suggests that he's still controlling his at-bats.