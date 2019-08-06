Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Sitting Tuesday

Smoak is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rays.

While the Blue Jays' youth movement has hit full gear, Smoak still started six straight games prior to this contest. He is hitting .174/.329/.362 with four home runs and a 22:16 K:BB in 69 at-bats since the All-Star break. Brandon Drury is starting at first base, hitting eighth.

