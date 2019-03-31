Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Slams first homer
Smoak went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Toronto's 3-0 win Saturday against the Tigers.
Smoak provided the Rays' second and third runs with his opposite field homer off Spencer Turnbull in the fourth inning. The 32-year old is 2-for-8 on the young season.
