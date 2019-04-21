Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Slugs fourth homer

Smoak went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a second run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over the A's.

He's been locked in at the plate lately, hitting .344 (11-for-32) over the last 10 games with three of his four homers on the year, as well as 10 runs, 11 RBI and an impressive 10:6 BB:K. Smoak's surge has pushed his slash line up to .274/.416/.516, and his run-producing opportunities should increase once Vlad Guerrero Jr. gets added to the Jays lineup.