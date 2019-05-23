Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Slugs seventh homer

Smoak went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

He took Matt Barnes deep in the eighth inning for his seventh homer of the year. Smoak has come out of his May slump with five hits in the last five games, including two doubles and two long balls, but the veteran first baseman is still only slashing .220/.376/.400 through 45 contests on the year.