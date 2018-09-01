Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Smacks pinch hit grand slam

Smoak hit a pinch hit grand slam in Friday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

Smoak made his lone plate appearance count, as he took Drew Steckenrider deep with two outs and two strikes in the top of the ninth inning to give the Blue Jays the lead (and eventual win). The 31-year-old has now homered in three straight games and has 22 on the year to go with his .251/.358/.472 slash line across 124 games.

