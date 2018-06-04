Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Smashes home run Sunday
Smoak went 3-for-5 with one double, a two-run home run and three RBI during Sunday's 8-4 win over the Tigers.
Smoak got Toronto on the board with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. He's been displaying his power at the plate through 53 games this season, as he's collected 22 extra-base hits along with 33 RBI. The Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game series with the Yankees on Tuesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hits seventh homer of season•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Launches sixth homer Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Likely to return Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Lands on paternity leave list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...