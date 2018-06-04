Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Smashes home run Sunday

Smoak went 3-for-5 with one double, a two-run home run and three RBI during Sunday's 8-4 win over the Tigers.

Smoak got Toronto on the board with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. He's been displaying his power at the plate through 53 games this season, as he's collected 22 extra-base hits along with 33 RBI. The Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game series with the Yankees on Tuesday.