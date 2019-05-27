Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Smashes two homers

Smoak went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in a 10-1 victory against the Padres on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is only batting .224, but each of his last six hits over the past four games have gone for extra bases. Four of those six hits have been home runs, and during that span, Smoak has posted nine RBI. Smoak also has 36 walks versus 39 strikeouts this season, giving him a .374 on-base percentage. He is slugging .461 with 11 home runs, 30 RBI and 26 runs in 165 at-bats this season.