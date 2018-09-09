Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Smoak goes yard in Sunday's win
Justin Smoak hit his 24th home run of the season while driving in three runs in Sunday's 6-2 win over Cleveland.
Smoak is just 5 for 24 in the month of September with 10 strikeouts, but two of those hits have been home runs. He continues to see at bats from the middle of the lineup, allowing him RBI chances behind a hot Billy McKinney.
