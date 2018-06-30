Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Socks 10th homer Friday

Smoak went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

His fourth-inning homer gave the Jays a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Smoak now has 10 home runs on the year to go along with a .234/.360/.430 slash line, and while he isn't matching last season's pace in the power department, the 31-year-old is still providing some fantasy value, especially in OBP leagues.