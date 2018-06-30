Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Socks 10th homer Friday
Smoak went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.
His fourth-inning homer gave the Jays a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Smoak now has 10 home runs on the year to go along with a .234/.360/.430 slash line, and while he isn't matching last season's pace in the power department, the 31-year-old is still providing some fantasy value, especially in OBP leagues.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Stationed on bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Sitting for second straight Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Riding pine Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Smashes home run Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hits seventh homer of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...