Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Struggling at plate

Smoak went 0-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

A bases-loaded free pass in the fourth inning gave Smoak his first RBI since May 4. The veteran first baseman is in a deep slump, hitting .115 (7-for-61) over his last 18 games without a homer, and only his 15 walks over that stretch has allowed him to retain some shred of fantasy value in OBP formats. The rough stretch has dragged his slash line on the season down to .219/.365/.375.