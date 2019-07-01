Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Takes seat for Canada Day

Smoak is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

With the Blue Jays facing a quick turnaround for their Canada Day game, Smoak will be extended a breather while Rowdy Tellez steps in at first base. Smoak, who returned from the injured list Friday after missing two weeks with a quadriceps strain, went a collective 3-for-12 with a pair of home runs and three RBI while starting in each of the first three games of the series.