Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Takes seat Friday
Smoak is not in the Blue Jays' lineup Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The breakout star has cooled this month and will get a breather in the matinee game. Kendrys Morales is released from his designated hitter spot and will don a glove at first base in his place. Smoak sports a .272/.358/.534 line with 38 home runs, 90 RBI and 85 runs scored for 2017.
