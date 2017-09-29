Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Takes seat Friday

Smoak is not in the Blue Jays' lineup Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The breakout star has cooled this month and will get a breather in the matinee game. Kendrys Morales is released from his designated hitter spot and will don a glove at first base in his place. Smoak sports a .272/.358/.534 line with 38 home runs, 90 RBI and 85 runs scored for 2017.