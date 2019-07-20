Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Takes seat Saturday

Smoak is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.

Brandon Drury will pick up a rare start at first base while Smoak moves to the bench following six consecutive turns in the lineup. Since returning from the injured list in late June, Smoak has yet to get going at the dish, batting just 10-for-57 (.175 average) with five extra-base hits over his past 16 contests.

