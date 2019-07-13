Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Takes seat
Smoak is out of the lineup versus the Yankees on Saturday.
Just one game out of the All-Star break, the Blue Jays have decided to start Rowdy Tellez at first base. Since returning from the injured list at the end of June, Smoak is slashing .147/.293/.353 with just two home runs and 12 strikeouts over 34 at-bats. Although Tellez's stats at the plate aren't much better, he may see some added time at first if Smoak's hitting woes continue to linger.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Takes seat for Canada Day•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Homers twice•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Activated from injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hoping to return Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Sitting for third straight day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.