Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Takes seat

Smoak is out of the lineup versus the Yankees on Saturday.

Just one game out of the All-Star break, the Blue Jays have decided to start Rowdy Tellez at first base. Since returning from the injured list at the end of June, Smoak is slashing .147/.293/.353 with just two home runs and 12 strikeouts over 34 at-bats. Although Tellez's stats at the plate aren't much better, he may see some added time at first if Smoak's hitting woes continue to linger.