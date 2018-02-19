Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Works on strengthening legs in offseason

Smoak said Monday that he spent the winter working on strengthening his hips, glutes and quadriceps to take pressure off his knees after he battled tendinitis during the 2018 season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Though the rigors of playing in a team-high 158 games last season may have caught up with Smoak in September, when he was held to a .638 OPS, the 2017 campaign still went down as a huge breakout for the first baseman. The 31-year-old credited a change in approach at the plate for a steep reduction in his strikeout rate from 32.8 percent in 2016 to 20.1 percent last season, which allowed him to tap into his considerable power more regularly. Even with home-run production on the rise leaguewide, Smoak's 38 taters still made him a major asset in the category, while his improved contact made him less of a sinkhole in batting average than in previous years. Smoak will face plenty of pressure to prove he can repeat last season's performance in 2018, but even a slight downturn in his production would likely pay dividends for fantasy owners who invest in him on draft day.