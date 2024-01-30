Turner signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

He can earn an additional $1.5 million in roster and performance bonuses. Turner is expected to be Toronto's primary designated hitter in 2024 while also providing it with an option at third base and first base. Most importantly, he will give the Jays some more thump in the middle of their lineup. The 39-year-old slashed .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and 96 RBI last season with Boston.