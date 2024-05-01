Turner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus the Royals.
It's a routine maintenance day for Turner, who hit two homers in the series opener Monday before going hitless Tuesday. Daniel Vogelbach will be the designated hitter Wednesday and also occupy the cleanup spot.
