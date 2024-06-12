Share Video

Turner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Turner will head to the bench for the second time in the series, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Daniel Vogelbach in the finale. Though he's begun to heat up in June with a .400 on-base percentage and .407 slugging percentage, Turner is still maintaining a .676 OPS on the season, the worst mark of his career since he became an everyday player in the big leagues.

