Turner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Turner will head to the bench for the second time in the series, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Daniel Vogelbach in the finale. Though he's begun to heat up in June with a .400 on-base percentage and .407 slugging percentage, Turner is still maintaining a .676 OPS on the season, the worst mark of his career since he became an everyday player in the big leagues.
