Share Video

Link copied!

Turner is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

George Springer will get the start at DH as Addison Barger takes over in right field against right-hander Ben Lively. Age has caught up to Turner in a hurry -- he's slashing .225/.314/.345 with four home runs this season -- and the veteran will likely continue to receive regular rest days as the Blue Jays work in newcomers like Barger and Spencer Horwitz.

More News