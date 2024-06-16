Turner is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
George Springer will get the start at DH as Addison Barger takes over in right field against right-hander Ben Lively. Age has caught up to Turner in a hurry -- he's slashing .225/.314/.345 with four home runs this season -- and the veteran will likely continue to receive regular rest days as the Blue Jays work in newcomers like Barger and Spencer Horwitz.
