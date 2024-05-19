Turner is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Turner was back in the starting nine for the past two games after missing three contests with an illness, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Daniel Vogelbach will step in as Toronto's designated hitter.
