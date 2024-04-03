Turner went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Astros.

Turner cranked a pair of doubles off Framber Valdez early in the contest. The 39-year-old veteran would later draw a two-out walk against Josh Hader in the ninth before coming around to score on Davis Schneider's eventual game-winning homer. Turner's gotten off to a nice start in Toronto, logging two three-hit games in his last three matchups. Overall, he's 7-for-20 with a homer and four RBI while serving as the Blue Jays' primary DH.