Turner went 3-for-3 with two RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

New York didn't send its A-listers to Dunedin for the contest -- Turner's singles came off Dennis Santana, Duane Underwood and Clayton Andrews -- but it was still a nice performance from the 39-year-old slugger. Turner is batting .333 (7-for-21) through 10 spring contests with a 5:4 BB:K, although his only extra-base hit so far is a double. He's expected to spend most of the season as the Blue Jays' DH while hitting in the heart of the order.