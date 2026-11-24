The Blue Jays and Taira agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The deal contains an opt out after year three. The Blue Jays reportedly finished runner-up to the Mets in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes and were known to be in on Freddy Peralta and Trevor Rogers, as well. Ultimately, their quest for a rotation addition led them to Taira, who authored a 1.36 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 141:45 K:BB over 146 innings for the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball in 2026.