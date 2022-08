Ellison was traded from the Phillies to the Blue Jays in exchange for Vinny Nittoli on Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Ellison split time between High-A Jersey Shore and Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin the season and hit just .123 with a homer, a triple, four doubles, nine runs, eight RBI and a stolen base over 47 games. He'll likely report to Triple-A Buffalo to begin his time with his new organization.