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Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto: Blasts homer in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Okamoto went 1-for-2 with a homer and two runs scored in Toronto's 8-6 loss to Washington on Tuesday.

After replacing the injured Vladimir Guerrero (hamstring) at first base in the bottom of the fourth inning, Okamoto clubbed a pinch-hit homer in his first at-bat in the fifth. The 30-year-old later came around to score on George Springer's three-run homer in the eighth. On the campaign, Okamoto is slashing .226/.304/.449 with 24 homers and 66 RBI in 427 plate appearances. If Guerrero is to miss time, Okamoto would likely receive more playing time at first base.

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