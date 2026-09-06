Okamoto went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over Kansas City.

Okamoto broke a 2-2 tie in the third inning with a run-scoring double. After the Royals tied things up in the fourth, Okamoto again unknotted the score in the seventh frame with a single that plated what turned out to be the winning run. The rookie third baseman finished with the first four-hit effort of his MLB career while logging multiple knocks for the first time since Aug. 20. Okamoto is at a .233/.305/.445 slash line with 28 home runs, 23 doubles, 81 RBI, 73 runs and one stolen base through 137 games on the season.