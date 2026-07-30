Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto: Collects three hits in win

Okamoto went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.

After singling twice across his first four plate appearances, Okamoto delivered the biggest hit of the night in the eighth inning, ripping a two-run double to extend Toronto's lead. The rookie has bounced back nicely after opening the second half in an 0-for-22 slump, collecting eight hits over his last five games. Through 106 contests, Okamoto is slashing .231/.308/.453 with 24 home runs, 14 doubles, 68 RBI, 57 runs scored and one stolen base.