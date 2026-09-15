Okamoto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday in a loss to Detroit.

Okamoto's long ball was a big one, as his three-run blast in the seventh inning turned a two-run Toronto deficit into a one-run lead. However, the Tigers put up a run in each of the eighth and ninth frames to emerge with the victory. Okamoto has been wielding a powerful bat of late, going deep in five of his past seven games. Monday's long ball was his first that wasn't a solo homer during that span, but he's batting a robust .348 (8-for-23) during the power surge. The rookie third baseman is up to 33 homers on the campaign, 10th-most in the majors.