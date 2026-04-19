Okamoto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

This was Okamoto's third multi-hit effort in his last six games, though he's also gone hitless six times over his last nine contests. The third baseman started the year with a six-game hitting streak, but that consistency has faded a bit. He's batting .221 with a .658 OPS, three homers, two doubles, eight RBI, seven runs scored and no stolen bases across his first 20 major-league contests. He was brought in as a power bat to fill a starting role at third base, and he's done that decently well so far, though his 8:29 BB:K is a notable concern in regards to plate discipline.